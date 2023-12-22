Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Haleon by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Haleon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 567,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

