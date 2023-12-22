Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 0.7% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

