Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GSK opened at $36.80 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.