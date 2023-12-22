Cohen Klingenstein LLC Invests $641,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $18,104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,065,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,645,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1,019.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 878,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 800,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Argus initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.