Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 125 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $205.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

