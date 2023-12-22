Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 199 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

