Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 654 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CARR opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

