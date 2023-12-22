Cohen Klingenstein LLC Trims Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $13.60 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

