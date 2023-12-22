Collective Family Office LLC Invests $275,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 669 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

MLM opened at $492.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $499.30.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

