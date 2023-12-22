Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

