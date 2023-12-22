Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

