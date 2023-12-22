Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIAL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $18.07 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

