Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after buying an additional 468,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,305,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,952,000 after buying an additional 432,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after buying an additional 399,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1405 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.