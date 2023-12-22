Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFG opened at $79.00 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

