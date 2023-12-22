Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $230.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.15 and a 200 day moving average of $235.75. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

