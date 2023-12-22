Columbus Macro LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.40. 126,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.