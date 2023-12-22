Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

