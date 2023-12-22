Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.
Shares of VCSH opened at $77.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
