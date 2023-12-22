Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

QUAL stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

