Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after buying an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after buying an additional 337,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

