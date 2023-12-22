Columbus Macro LLC Sells 373 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,577,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

