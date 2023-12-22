Columbus Macro LLC Sells 39,606 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,606 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.