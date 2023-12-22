Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,178 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,638,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $117.02 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.36.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.