Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,192 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $212.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.12. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $215.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

