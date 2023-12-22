Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.67 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

