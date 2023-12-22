Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,906 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

