Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 61,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,065,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,645,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 1,019.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 878,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 800,316 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.