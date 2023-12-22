Columbus Macro LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $103.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

