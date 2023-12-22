Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

