Comparing B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -4.16% -7.28% -0.54% CI Financial 2.23% 36.35% 5.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for B. Riley Financial and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B. Riley Financial and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 0.71 -$159.83 million ($2.55) -8.36 CI Financial $1.80 billion 0.95 $230.57 million $0.23 47.58

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. B. Riley Financial pays out -156.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 256.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CI Financial beats B. Riley Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment provides licensing of trademarks; and sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.