CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

CompoSecure Trading Up 2.6 %

CMPO opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $96.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $39,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,997,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,628,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CompoSecure by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.