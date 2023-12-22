Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Further Reading

