Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Concentrix stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,665.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

