Cooper Financial Group Acquires 985 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NYSE:APTV opened at $89.06 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

