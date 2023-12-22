Cooper Financial Group Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 809,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CPT opened at $97.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

