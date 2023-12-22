Cooper Financial Group Has $424,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $393.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

