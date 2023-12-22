Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.02. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

