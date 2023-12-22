Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.