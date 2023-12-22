Cooper Financial Group Sells 579 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $222.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $224.96.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

