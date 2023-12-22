COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -219.23%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

