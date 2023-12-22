Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 597,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $665.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $588.11 and a 200-day moving average of $561.27. The company has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

