Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $665.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

