Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. 13,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

