Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $5 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,205. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

