Courage Miller Partners LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.89. 73,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,445. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

