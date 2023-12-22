Courage Miller Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. 137,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,338. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

