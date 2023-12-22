Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 72,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

ISCG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. 1,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $414.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

