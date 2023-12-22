Courier Capital LLC Acquires 3,186 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

