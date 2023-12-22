Courier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,258 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $163.38 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.