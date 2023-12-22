Courier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

